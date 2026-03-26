Namibia: Widespread Rainfall Expected

Widespread rainfall is expected across the country this week, excluding the stretch of Namib Desert between Walvis Bay and the Orange River, and parts of the Omaheke region.

Weather data prepared using Meteologix Icon model charts indicates that it started raining in the northern regions earlier this week, beforeexpanding across the country's central, coastal and southern.

"Light rain is possible in the Khomas, Hardap and IlKharas regions," the data reads.

Light rainfall is expected in the Kavango East and West regions, the Zambezi region, and parts of the Otjozondjupa and Hardap regions tomorrow, while other regions will be dry.

The rainfall is expected to persist into the weekend, although with some regional differences.

"Moisture will persist in most regions on Satur-day, although some central and eastern areas may experience drier conditions," the report says.

By Sunday, moisture is expected to persist in most regions, except the central and eastern areas.