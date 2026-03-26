Namibia: MVA Fund Targets Truck Driver Health to Improve Road Safety

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has intensified efforts to reduce road crashes by placing greater emphasis on the health and well-being of truck drivers through its Truckers' Wellness Campaign.

In a media statement issued on Wednesday, the fund says the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to shift from reactive support for crash survivors to proactive, people-centred interventions aimed at preventing accidents.

The campaign, implemented in partnership with the Walvis Bay Corridor Group and the police's traffic law enforcement department, delivers onsite health screenings, road safety education and compliance awareness to drivers at key checkpoints and transport corridors.

Truck drivers often face long hours, fatigue and health-related challenges that can affect alertness and decision-making.

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The MVA Fund says addressing these factors is critical to improving road safety outcomes.

According to an assessment by the traffic police, about 750 trucks exit Walvis Bay daily, highlighting increased traffic volumes and the need for targeted intervention.

The fund says previous screenings have revealed common health risks, such as hypertension and weight-related issues, which can contribute to fatigue and reduced concentration while driving.

"By identifying these risks early and engaging drivers directly, the fund is taking a proactive approach to prevent crashes before they occur, while promoting a culture of responsibility and self-care on the roads," it says.

The initiative builds on earlier activations conducted at Swakopmund and in Windhoek in December 2025, during which about 121 truck drivers were screened.

The campaign is underway at the big traffic checkpoint at Rundu from 23 to 24 March, with the next activation scheduled for Gobabis from 26 to 27 March.

Mobile and fixed wellness clinics operated by the Walvis Bay Corridor Group provide health screening services, while the MVA Fund and its partners engage drivers on safe driving practices, fatigue management and compliance with traffic regulations.

The activations, conducted between 08h30 and 17h00, aim to support drivers holistically by integrating wellness into traditional law enforcement efforts.

The fund aims to screen at least 100 truck drivers during the current round of activations.

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"This initiative reinforces the message that road safety is not only about rules and regulations, but also about people and their well-being, ensuring that every journey ends safely," it says.