South Africa: Mantashe Tells South Africans Not to Panic Over Fuel Shortages

Minister Gwede Mantashe says South Africa's fuel supply is safe despite the US, Israel and Iran war causing panic worldwide.

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to jump on 1 April, with diesel rising set to go up R9.50 a litre.

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe told Parliament on Wednesday that South Africans must not panic about fuel shortages.

ANC MP Fasiha Hassan asked Mantashe in the National Assembly whether South Africa's fuel supply was safe. Mantashe said there was no reason to worry.

"Panic kills," he said. "Despite the heightened geopolitical risk, the Republic's current petroleum supply security arrangement remains robust."

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The war between the United States, Israel and Iran has caused panic around the world. People fear it will affect fuel supply and push up prices.

Mantashe said ships carrying cargo to South Africa are passing through the Strait of Hormuz without any problems.

He said Iran has two rules for ships using the strait. Ships must not be allied with the US or Israel, and payment must be made in Iranian rial, not dollars.

"All cargo coming to South Africa is allowed through," he said. "There is no fear of this."

He said South Africa could do very little to protect itself from oil price shocks unless it drilled for its own oil and gas.

"Every time we drill, we are taken to court," Mantashe said. "If we have our own sources of energy, we can mitigate it."

Service stations along the Garden Route have been limiting fuel sales, with diesel deliveries delayed. Farmers are also struggling as fertiliser costs rise alongside fuel prices.

Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows large under-recoveries for petrol and diesel. If the numbers stay the same, motorists can expect these increases on 1 April:

Petrol 93: up R5.07 per litre

Petrol 95: up R5.62 per litre

Diesel (0.05%): up R9.37 per litre

Diesel (0.005%): up R9.50 per litre

Illuminating paraffin: up R11.00 per litre