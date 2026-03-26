South Africa: Cachalia Says Police Boss Masemola Will Not Be Suspended

Acting minister Firoz Cachalia says police commissioner General Fannie Masemola will not be suspended even though he faces criminal charges.

At least 12 police officers and businessman Vusimuzi Matlala face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges over a R360-million tender.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola will not be suspended, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said on Wednesday.

Cachalia met Masemola on Wednesday to discuss next steps. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Masemola had been issued with a court summons. He is due in court on 21 April 2026.

Masemola is linked to a R360-million South African Police Service (SAPS) health tender. The tender was awarded in June 2024 to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala through his company Medicare24 Tshwane District. Matlala has a criminal record. Concerns about the deal emerged three months after it was awarded.

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"General Masemola is still the national commissioner. The questions concern how we respond to the fact that he has been charged," Cachalia said, The Citizen reported.

Cachalia said Masemola was charged under Section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), not for corruption. He described the charge as "serious enough".

At least 12 police officers and Matlala have also been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the same tender. The SAPS members were granted bail of between R40,000 and R80,000 on Wednesday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for Masemola to be placed on precautionary suspension, the same step taken against deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Cachalia said a decision on Masemola's future still needs to be made. He plans to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the SAPS crisis and to set up an advisory panel.

Ramaphosa said on Wednesday he would handle the matter through legal processes. The Presidency said the president was committed to keeping the SAPS stable and able to carry out its policing work.