Uganda: Mbarara City Marathon Promises Dazzling Mix of Runners, Culture, and Tusker Lite Neon Rave

Mbarara City is set to come alive this Saturday, 28 March 2026, as over 1,000 runners converge at Mugaba Palace in Kamukuzi for the second edition of the Tusker Lite-powered Mbarara City Marathon.

Combining sport, culture, and tourism, the event promises a vibrant showcase of endurance and heritage in western Uganda's famed "Land of the Long Horns."

The race will highlight the rich traditions of Ankole, famously associated with its iconic long-horned cattle, while guiding runners through scenic routes across Mbarara's rolling landscapes and urban landmarks.

Participants are expected from across the country and beyond, including runners from various running clubs that regularly take part in the Tusker Lite Runs.

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Athletes will compete across four race categories: the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km race, and a 5km fun run.

Dickens Friday Kaka, CEO of the Mbarara City Marathon, expressed confidence in the preparations and the quality of this year's event.

"We are fully prepared to host a successful and memorable second edition of the Mbarara City Marathon. The routes have been carefully designed to meet international standards while showcasing the beauty and culture of Mbarara. From logistics to runner experience, everything is in place to ensure safety, excitement, and a world-class event for all participants," he said.

Beyond the races, Tusker Lite is set to inject its signature lifestyle flair into the marathon through a Neon Rave experience, adding an entertainment dimension to the sporting event.

Auditions for the rave were held in Mbarara last week, with six dance crews- Ice Breakers Dance Crew, TYG Dancers, Project Shadow Dancers, Eagle Dancers, The Mob Dancers, and K2 Dancers, earning spots to perform at the main event.

Sandra Againe, Tusker Lite Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd, noted that the brand is leveraging its experience from the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon to elevate the Mbarara event.

"The Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon, which is marking its fifth edition this year, has given us valuable experience and insight. We are now bringing that energy and expertise to the Mbarara City Marathon.

Tusker Lite is all about encouraging people to live active, social, and fulfilling lives. We want to fuel experiences that celebrate individuality, progressiveness, and vibrant social energy," she said.

The entertainment lineup will feature live performances from DJs and emcees including DJ Mercy Pro, DJ Banx, and MC Shukuran, among other acts.

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Registration for the marathon remains open at a fee of shs60,000, which includes a customised event T-shirt.

Participants can pick up kits in Mbarara at Mugaba Palace (Kamukuzi), Nyakayojo SACCO (opposite UEDCLTD), and Mbaine J Sports Centre (BNK Building, Kabale Road), while in Kampala, collection is at Caltec Academy opposite Makerere University Western Gate.