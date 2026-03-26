Kenya: No, Kenya Medical Training College Admissions and Placements Not Handled Via Personal Numbers, Ignore Fake Document Online

26 March 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

No, Kenya Medical Training College admissions and placements not handled via personal numbers, ignore fake document online

A Facebook post claims that prospective students who were not admitted to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) can secure placement by contacting specific phone numbers.

The post includes a document that appears to be an official KMTC notice titled "Admissions March Intake 2026". It instructs applicants seeking admission, course changes, transfers or deferments to contact the "Head of Admissions" through listed phone numbers.

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The caption reads: "kmtc ni connections. Admission letters are out if you missed your KMTC admission letter? Contact the Head of Admissions on WhatsApp 0102 495 284 or 0784 848 479."

KMTC is a public institution that trains mid-level healthcare professionals, including nurses, clinical officers, laboratory technologists, pharmacists and public health officers. It conducts multiple intakes each year, typically in March and September, with placements processed through official government systems or KMTC's own application channels.

The document began circulating during the March 2026 intake, when more than 21,000 students were expected to join diploma and certificate programmes across campuses across Kenya.

This post has also been shared here, here, here, here and here. But is it authentic? We checked.

Fake document

The instruction asking applicants to use WhatsApp and personal numbers is a red flag. KMTC does not handle admissions through WhatsApp or informal contacts, and the numbers listed are not linked to any official KMTC contacts.

On 9 March, KMTC flagged the message as fraudulent, clarifying that it does not use WhatsApp or Gmail and that all payments are made exclusively through the government's eCitizen platform.

According to KMTC, applications for the March 2026 intake are submitted through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service student portal, within a set deadline. Applicants needing help are advised to visit KMTC campuses.

The college further noted that admission letters were released on 9 March, and that any delays in accessing them were due to high traffic on the official portal. It warned that fraudsters were exploiting this delay to deceive applicants.

Admission letters are issued only via the KMTC official portal, free of charge, and successful applicants receive SMS notifications with login details.

This contradicts the Facebook posts urging applicants to contact listed numbers for admission. They should be ignored.

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