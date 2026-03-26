South Africa: ANC Holds On to Dunoon Ward With Reduced Support, but Loses to Pa in Oudtshoorn

26 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wayne Sussman

The ANC retained a Cape Town stronghold with a significantly reduced majority and lost a second successive ward to the Patriotic Alliance in two consecutive weeks in the latest round of by-elections.

Ward 104 (Dunoon) Cape Town: ANC 47% (65% PR*) EFF 29% (19% PR) DA 16% (8% PR) SACP 4% ATM 3% (3% PR) OHM <1% TRUTH 0

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The setting: Dunoon is a township next to the Killarney Raceway and Killarney Gardens. It is east of the suburb of Parklands and northeast of Table View. It lies next to the N7 national road which links Cape Town with Malmesbury.

The 2021 local government elections: The ANC won here by a landslide, falling just short of the two-thirds mark on the proportional representation (PR) ballot. It won more than 60% of the PR vote in all eight voting districts. The party did best at the Dunoon Primary School district where it won 71% support. The EFF was second and was the only other party to get into double percentage figures. It obtained more than 20% of the vote on the PR ballot in five voting districts. Its best return was at the Abolomezi Centre district in Killarney Gardens.

The DA was third, finishing behind the EFF in all eight districts. It won more than 10% in one district, Sophakama Primary School, taking 14%.

The...

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