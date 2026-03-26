Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Board Member Resigns, Citing Personal Reasons

Nairobi — Lekek Chebii has formally resigned from his position as a member of the Board of The Nairobi Hospital, citing personal reasons that limit his ability to fulfill the role effectively.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Board, Chebii said his decision was effective immediately and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

The letter communicated the formal resignation as a 'member of the Board of The Kenya Hospital Association T/A The Nairobi Hospital, effective immediately.'

"Due to personal reasons, I am no longer able to devote the time and attention required to effectively discharge my responsibilities as a Board member," the letter read.

"It has been a privilege to serve on the Board and to contribute to the governance and strategic direction of the Association," he wrote. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside such a dedicated team."