Afreximbank Launches Inaugural Accelerator Programme Cohort to Scale Africa's Digital Trade Ecosystem

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially launched the inaugural cohort of its "Afreximbank Accelerator Programme," bringing together eight high-potential startups from across Africa and the diaspora for an intensive kick-off week taking place in Cairo from 23-27 March 2026.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 1,600 applications, the cohort represents some of the most promising ventures building digital infrastructure for intra-African trade from across the continent. These startups operate across key sectors including cross-border payments, digital logistics, agri-export platforms, AI-powered enterprise solutions, supply chain finance and diaspora investment mobilisation.

Participating in the cohort are the startups Fincart.io of Egypt; OnePort 365, which operates in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya; Timon, a pan-African entity active in 15 countries; Zowasel, also active in Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania; Gebeya, which is both Ethiopian and pan-African; Fluna, also a pan-African startup active in 10 countries; Capsa Technologies of Nigeria; and Daba Finance whose operations cover Francophone Africa.

Under the programme, which has been conceptualised, designed, and operated by Afreximbank, qualifying startups will be supported with investment of up to US$250,000, subject to standard investment criteria and due diligence, complemented by mentorship, market access, and strategic partnerships designed to accelerate their expansion across Africa.

The Cairo kick-off week, that commenced at Afreximbank's headquarters on March 24, 2026 features a series of high-level engagements with the Bank's leadership, industry experts, mentors and ecosystem partners. The week will culminate in an exclusive Social Mixer at the Grand Egyptian Museum, symbolically linking Africa's rich heritage with its rapidly evolving innovation future.

Driving Africa's Digital Trade Future

Speaking during the kickoff meeting, Mr. Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, highlighted the significance of the event:"Today, we move from promise to execution, because we understand a fundamental truth: trade does not happen within the pages of policy documents. Trade happens through businesses. It happens through entrepreneurs. It happens through builders. What excites me the most about this cohort is not only who you are, but what you represent. You are building the digital rails that will define how Africa trades in the 21st century."

He added:"This Accelerator Programme is part of a much broader ambition: an Africa where start-ups scale across the continent as a matter of course, where businesses trade seamlessly across borders, and where the continent operates as a truly integrated economic force. Afreximbank is proud to be a partner, an enabler and a committed stakeholder in the success of the next generation of African trade champions."

In addition to the core sessions, the eight startups met with Afreximbank President, Dr. George Elombi and the senior leadership team for expert-led briefings on a variety of topics.

The Accelerator Programme offers a differentiated value proposition by combining:

Direct access to Afreximbank's pan-African network of governments, financial institutions, corporates, and trade partners

Market access and deal facilitation opportunities across key African trade corridors

Regulatory and policy guidance, leveraging the Bank's relationships with central banks and regulators

Integration pathways into the Bank's digital trade ecosystem, including the Africa Trade Gateway (ATG) and the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS)

This approach positions Afreximbank as a strategic enabler of cross-border trade and continental scale, helping startups navigate licensing, compliance and market entry across multiple jurisdictions. Beyond this, the Bank plays a central role in shaping Africa's digital trade ecosystem, combining market access, partnerships, and infrastructure to support the growth of scalable, continent-wide solutions.

The programme underscores Afreximbank's growing role as a catalyst for Africa's trade and innovation ecosystem, providing a structured platform to identify and scale high-impact ventures. Through this initiative, the Bank is actively enabling the development of the digital infrastructure underpinning the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, positioning itself at the forefront of efforts to drive intra-African trade, market integration and economic transformation across the continent.

Collectively, the eight start-ups operate across more than 15 African countries, spanning key trade corridors in West, East, North and Southern Africa. Their traction highlights the scale and potential of African innovation. Fluna has facilitated more than US$50 million in trade across 10 countries. Capsa has processed over NGN70 billion in supply chain finance. OnePort 365 connects the Nigeria-Ghana-Kenya trade corridors. Timon supports payments in 15 countries, with plans to expand to 40 countries, and Zowasel has connected more than 4,000 verified cooperatives and agribusinesses.

Together, these ventures are building the digital rails for intra-African trade, accelerating the implementation of the AfCFTA and unlocking new pathways for economic integration across the continent and the wider Global Africa network.