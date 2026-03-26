Rwanda Wins Bid to Host African Blood Transfusion Congress

26 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Linda M. Kagire

Rwanda has won the rights to host the 13th Africa Society for Blood Transfusion (AfSBT) Congress in 2028, after beating Ethiopia and Nigeria in a competitive bid.

The announcement was made in Namibia during the 12th AfSBT Congress - held from March 23 to 26, which brought together experts in transfusion medicine and blood services.

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The biennial congress is a key platform for doctors, researchers, and blood transfusion services across Africa to share knowledge, highlight advancements, and strengthen blood management systems.

The event is expected to attract around 1,000 delegates, including experts, policymakers, and practitioners from across the continent and beyond.

Rwanda last hosted the congress in 2016, and returning to Kigali in 2028 highlights the country's continued development in healthcare, particularly in biotherapy and blood transfusion research.

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The AfSBT Congress alternates between Francophone, and Anglophone host countries - giving voice to diverse scientific communities across Africa.

Commenting on the development, Dr Thomas Muyombo, Director of the Regional Center for Blood Transfusion at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, called it a milestone for the country's health sector.

"This congress is an opportunity for our doctors to learn from global experts and for our researchers to share their work with colleagues from across Africa," he said.

He added that the 2028 congress will reinforce Rwanda's reputation as a regional hub for medical collaboration and innovation, underscoring the country's commitment to elevating healthcare standards.

Read the original article on New Times.

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