Botswana: Revamped Mpatlise App to Revitalise Agriculture

Gaborone — The launch of the revamped Mpatlise Application signals a step in advancing Botswana's digital transformation and revitalising the agricultural sector.

It also reflects Botswana's commitment to use technology, to modernise agriculture. Launched Tuesday in Gaborone, under the theme: Shaping the Future of Botswana's Agriculture through Digital Innovation, Assistant Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Mr Baratiwa Mathoothe, said the theme represented an urgent call to action.

He said that agriculture had long supported livelihoods and food security in Botswana, though the sector had not reached its full potential and had declined in its contribution to GDP. Mr Mathoothe highlighted ongoing challenges including fragmented markets, limited access to reliable information, inefficiencies across the value chain and barriers facing smallholder farmers.

"These are national challenges that require urgent solutions," he said, adding that the future of agriculture was in technology, entrepreneurship, market access and supportive policies.

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He noted that government was driving a digital transformation agenda to boost productivity, create jobs and position Botswana as an innovation-driven economy. Mpatlise Application plays a central role in this effort, as it offers a digital marketplace connecting farmers to buyers, and provides access to services such as agro-processing, veterinary care and transport as well supports coordination of agricultural activities.

"The platform also delivers data and analytics to improve decision-making and efficiency in agricultural trade," he said.

Developed by Gradeware Solutions, the app was praised for connecting stakeholders across the agricultural value chain. Mr Mathoothe said such homegrown innovations were essential for building a strong digital economy and empowering local entrepreneurs.

He reaffirmed government's commitment to supporting startups, strengthening digital skills, and improving access to markets and finance. He also called on private sector partners to invest in digital agriculture and help scale solutions like Mpatlise.

The platform is expected to formalise informal markets, improve price transparency, and expand opportunities for women and youth. Mr Mathoothe therefore urged farmers and young entrepreneurs to adopt the technology to grow their businesses and improve efficiency.

"Technology alone is not enough, its success depends on adoption," he said.

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He added that the relaunch marked the beginning of a broader push toward a digitally enabled agricultural sector, with future integration of technologies such as drones and smart systems. The unveiling of the app, signals a new chapter for Botswana's agriculture driven by innovation, inclusion and sustainability. BOPA

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