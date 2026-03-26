Uganda Military Chief Says Country Would Join War If Israel Faces Defeat

Uganda's military chief said Wednesday that while the country wants the Middle East conflict to end, it would side with Israel if the country faced defeat.

"We want the war in the Middle East to end now. The world is tired of it. But any talk of destroying or defeating Israel will bring us into the war -- on the side of Israel," Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, chief of defense forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, said on the US social media company X.

His remarks come amid escalating regional tensions following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory attacks.

Kainerugaba has also drawn attention in recent weeks for announcing plans to erect a statue honoring Yonatan "Yoni" Netanyahu, the brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was killed while leading Israeli commandos during the 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue in Uganda.

The conflict has intensified since late February, with large-scale casualties reported and continued exchanges of drone and missile strikes involving Israel and Iran, as well as impacts across neighboring countries.

Anadolu Agency