Somalia PM Dismisses Two State Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

26 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, has dismissed two state ministers in a move aimed at strengthening the performance of government ministries, according to an official statement.

The decision removed State Minister for Petroleum and Minerals, Ismail Shire Jama, and State Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation, Asad Abdirisaq Mohamed, from their posts.

The statement said the prime minister based his decision on Articles 120 and 117 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as well as the internal regulations of the Council of Ministers, while considering the need to enhance ministerial operations.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre thanked the two officials for their service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavors.

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