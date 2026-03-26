Kenya: ODM Gets Green Light for SDC As Sifuna Case Thrown Out

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is set to proceed with its Friday Special Delegates Conference (SDC) after a tribunal dismissed two cases that had threatened to derail the meeting.

This follows the ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that struck out a complaint filed by Edwin Sifuna.

The tribunal ruled that Sifuna had failed to exhaust the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

"The tribunal struck out the complaint for failure to invoke the Party's Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism," ODM said in a statement.

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In a separate case filed by journalist Vincent Chepkwony, the tribunal declined to stop resolutions passed by ODM's National Executive Committee on February 11, 2026.

The tribunal ruled that there was no sufficient proof that the case would be rendered useless if the meeting proceeds.

"Public interest favors uninterrupted internal party process," the Tribunal noted in its decision.

This means the SDC scheduled for Friday will go on as planned at the ASK Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi.

ODM welcomed the twin rulings, describing them as a win for democracy and internal party discipline.

"The ODM Party hails the PPDT decisions as a milestone in promoting democracy," the party said.

It added that the rulings reinforce the importance of resolving disputes internally before seeking legal action.

Consequently, the party invited accredited delegates to attend the meeting, which is expected to shape key decisions within the party.

"We welcome our delegates to the Special Delegates Conference," said ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale.

"Only accredited delegates will be allowed into the meeting."