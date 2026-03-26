Rwanda: Over Rwf1bn Saved Through Local Kidney Transplants

Rwanda has saved an estimated $800,000 (approximately Rwf1.17 billion) since 2022 by introducing local kidney transplant services, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva told Parliament on Thursday, March 26.

While appearing before MPs to present government activities under the theme "citizen at the centre approach," the Prime Minister said the government is upgrading local healthcare capabilities to reduce the number of patients who seek treatment abroad.

ALSO READ: First kidney transplant surgeries successfully performed in Rwanda

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Advanced medical services which were previously unavailable in Rwanda, such as kidney transplants, bone marrow transplants, and Positron Emission Tomography (PET scans) for cancer diagnostics, are now increasingly accessible locally."

"Historically, the conditions that drove Rwandans to seek medical care overseas were predominantly cancers, which accounted for 34 per cent of transfers, followed by heart surgeries at 20 per cent, and kidney transplants at 14 per cent," he said. "Today, life-saving services are increasingly available here, helping the country retain resources and even attracting foreign patients."

ALSO READ: Over 40 kidney transplants, over 500 heart surgeries performed in Rwanda

Despite these milestones, Nsengiyumva warned of a surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Cases of hypertension more than doubled, rising from 58,194 in 2019 to 134,823 in 2025, while patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes increased from 11,891 to 21,164.

To address this, the government has decentralised screening and treatment to primary healthcare facilities and expanded community outreach programmes, bringing care closer to citizens and improving access to medicines and long-term treatment.

ALSO READ: Rwanda moves to make cancer treatment more affordable for population

Cancer cases have also risen, from 2,745 in 2017 to 6,896 in 2025. Among women, breast and cervical cancers are most common, while prostate and digestive system cancers are prevalent among men.

Looking ahead, Rwanda aims to eliminate cervical cancer by 2027. The strategy includes vaccinating 90 per cent of adolescent girls, screening 70 per cent of women aged 30-49, and ensuring at least 90 per cent of those diagnosed receive treatment, according to Nsengiyumva.

Cancer care has also been added to the community-based health insurance scheme, Mutuelle de Santé, to ease financial burdens on patients, he pointed out.