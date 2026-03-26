Tanzania: Rwanda, Tanzania Commanders Agree On Joint Measures for Border Security

Rwanda and Tanzania military commanders have agreed on joint measures to strengthen cross-border security, as both sides concluded a three-day meeting that focused on action against emerging threats.

The resolutions were reached during the 15th Proximity Commanders' Meeting between the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), held in Karagwe District from March 24 to 26.

The discussions were on the need to deepen collaboration through enhanced information sharing, coordinated patrols, and increased community sensitisation, efforts seen as critical in tackling cross-border crimes and strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

Commanders from both sides also agreed to expand Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities; a move expected to foster closer ties with communities living along the border and encourage their participation in maintaining security.

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In line to further cooperation, the two forces resolved to organise friendly sports activities, while also working with local authorities to promote the use of official border crossing points. This includes a recommendation to establish a new official crossing between Kibale in Kayonza District, Rwanda, and Bweranyange in Karagwe District, Tanzania, aimed at regulating movement and curbing illegal crossings.

Speaking at the close of the meeting, Major General Ruki Karusisi, Commander of the RDF 5th Infantry Division, thanked the TPDF for hosting the discussions and reaffirmed the shared commitment to safeguarding the border.

"The outcomes of this meeting further strengthen our coordination through joint efforts and information sharing," he noted.

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His counterpart, Brigadier General Gabriel Elias Kwiligwa, Commander of the TPDF 202 Infantry Brigade, commended the strong collaboration between the two forces and expressed confidence that continued cooperation would enhance peace, security, and professionalism.

The meeting brought together commanders from the RDF 5th Infantry Division and the TPDF 202 Infantry Brigade, both of which are deployed along the Rwanda-Tanzania border. It also drew participation from defence attachés of both countries.

Discussions included a review of progress made since the previous meeting held in Rwanda in December 2025, as well as an assessment of ongoing security concerns.

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Among the key issues highlighted were smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal fishing in shared water bodies, and unauthorized border crossings, challenges that both sides say require sustained joint action.