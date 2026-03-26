Tanzania/Rwanda: FIFA Series - Aruba Face Macau As Tanzania Take On Liechtenstein

Thursday, March 26

Group B (Kigali Pelé Stadium):

Aruba vs. Macau (13:30 CAT)

Tanzania vs. Liechtenstein (16:30 CAT)

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The wait is over as the FIFA Series 2026 finally kicks off in Kigali, bringing together eight national teams to battle for glory in a series of international friendlies.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday, March 26, marking the start of FIFA's innovative global initiative aimed at giving national teams competitive exposure beyond their continental boundaries.

In Group B action, Tanzania face Liechtenstein at 16:30 local time. A win would see the Taifa Stars advance to the group final, where they would meet either Aruba or Macau, who clash earlier at 13:30.

For Tanzania, often limited to African opposition, the opportunity to face European competition--even against a modestly ranked side like Liechtenstein--offers valuable tactical and developmental benefits.

Head coach Miguel Gamondi is using the tournament as part of preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with a focus on building a more competitive and cohesive squad.

Eight national teams are taking part in the competition, divided into two groups (A and B), with matches played at Amahoro Stadium and Kigali Pele Stadium.

The tournament comes at a crucial time for Tanzania as they continue preparations for upcoming continental qualifiers. The squad is expected to blend domestic league players with overseas-based professionals, allowing the technical team to refine defensive organisation, transition play, and overall team chemistry in a competitive setting.

Should Tanzania overcome Liechtenstein, they will progress to the Group B final scheduled for March 29 at the same venue. Lifting the title would mark a significant milestone for Tanzanian football, boosting both national morale and international recognition.

As anticipation builds, analysts will be keenly observing how Tanzania approaches this unique challenge. The clash against European opposition will test the team's tactical flexibility and adaptability--key attributes for a side aiming to make meaningful progress in African competitions.

The FIFA Series' regional hub format, with Rwanda hosting one of several global events, reduces travel demands while enabling cross-confederation matchups. The approach aligns with FIFA's vision of making international football windows more inclusive and globally competitive.