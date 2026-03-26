Rwanda Urges De-Escalation Amid Middle East Tensions

Rwanda has called for de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, stressing the protection of civilians, respect for state sovereignty, and renewed diplomacy to avert further bloodshed.

ALSO READ: How could the US-Israel war on Iran affect Rwanda?

This was remarked by Edmond Tubanambazi, First Counsellor at the Rwandan embassy in Geneva, while delivering the statement at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday, March 25. The session debated on Iranian aggression against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)and Jordan.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: RwandAir suspends Middle East flights amid US-Iran escalation

The current tensions trace back to February 28, when coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran targeted Iranian territory, intensifying longstanding regional rivalries.

In response, Iran launched a series of missile and drone attacks not only at US and Israeli forces but also at neighbouring states across the Gulf region, including the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan.

ALSO READ: Govt seeks new markets as Middle East disruptions hit exporters

"Rwanda calls for an immediate de-escalation, a cessation of hostilities, and urgent measures to protect civilian populations, preserve vital infrastructure, and ensure the safety of key economic and maritime routes," Tubanambazi said.

He further emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement, acknowledging that "renewed diplomatic engagement must be advanced to prevent further loss of life."

He also reaffirmed Rwanda's solidarity with affected states in the Gulf and Jordan, backing efforts aimed at restoring calm, protecting civilians, and advancing a durable and peaceful resolution.

"Rwanda supports the resolution before this Council, as it underscores these essential principles," Tubanambazi said.

"We stress that its implementation must contribute to de-escalation, with ceasefire efforts and the pursuit of sustainable peace prioritized by all parties concerned."