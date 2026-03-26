Uganda: Kampala Youth Pledge Individual Responsibility in Climate Change Fight

Kampala — Growing climate threats and environmental degradation are pushing young people in Kampala to take personal responsibility and demand stronger climate action. This renewed commitment emerged during a youth climate governance dialogue that brought together international students, media professionals, local leaders, and environmental advocates to simplify climate issues and inspire practical solutions at both individual and community levels.

Uganda is already experiencing the effects of climate change, with erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and increasing urban flooding. In Kampala, poor waste management and wetland encroachment have worsened the situation, leaving many areas prone to frequent floods. Data shared at the dialogue indicate that Uganda's forest cover is declining by about 2 percent annually.

In comparison, wetlands have declined from around 15 percent in the 1990s to between 7 and 10 percent today--undermining natural systems that absorb carbon emissions and control flooding. Steven Mayombwe, Secretary for Environment at Makindye Division Council, challenged participants to recognize their role in addressing the crisis.

"Climate governance simply means all of us doing our part to protect the only planet we have," he said. "It does not matter whether you are rich or poor--when drought comes, everyone suffers. When floods come, everyone is affected." He emphasized that while governments and global institutions are important, meaningful change begins with individual responsibility and collective action.

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Wadulo Arnold Mark, a journalist with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, stressed that climate change should be treated as a national priority. "Climate change does not choose who to affect. Whether powerful or powerless, we all suffer the consequences," he said. He added that strong policies and institutions are necessary, but citizens must also play an active role by holding leaders accountable and adopting environmentally friendly practices.

"As media practitioners, we need more training and research to understand climate change and communicate it better to the public. When we expose environmental issues, change can begin." Wadulo also cautioned against overreliance on external funding, urging Uganda to prioritize local solutions and innovation in tackling climate challenges.

Mubaraka Haroun, a participant from Sudan, called for stricter enforcement of environmental laws, particularly in wetland protection, urban planning, and pollution control. He emphasized that policies alone are not enough without public awareness and cooperation. Community-based solutions proposed during the dialogue included regular clean-up exercises, improved waste management, and neighborhood accountability initiatives.

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Loy Nakyobe, Team Leader of Green Planet Voices, challenged young people to move beyond discussion and take action. "Action starts with us," she said. "Before we blame the government or big companies, we must ask ourselves what we are doing as individuals."

She highlighted poor waste disposal as a major contributor to flooding, noting that simple behavior changes could significantly reduce environmental damage. Her message resonated with many participants, who acknowledged gaps in climate education. "I am a millennial, and many of us were not taught about climate change early enough. We are now learning that it is a serious problem that needs urgent action," she added.

Participants also proposed adopting cleaner technologies, such as electric vehicles, and introducing community environmental action days to improve waste management and drainage systems. Experts warned that failure to act could lead to more severe consequences, including floods, landslides, and water shortages.

Chris Bulime from the World Health Organization noted that climate change is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. "What used to take thousands of years is now happening in just hundreds of years," he said, attributing this to human activities such as deforestation, pollution, and poor urban planning.Young people at the dialogue expressed determination to lead change by adopting sustainable lifestyles and advocating for better environmental practices. They committed to practical actions such as reducing plastic use, planting trees, conserving water, and raising awareness within their communities.