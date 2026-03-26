Africa: South Africa's U19 Team Returns to Winning Ways Against Zimbabwe in Lagos

*Rwanda defeat Nigeria by 6 wickets for their fourth straight win

South Africa's U-19 team returned to winning ways with 28 runs victory over their Zimbabwean counterparts at the ongoing 5th edition of the Nigeria Women's Invitational T20 International (WT20i) Tournament at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos.

After the Monday rest day for all the five nations participating at the invitational tournament involving over 200 girls in Lagos, the clash between both Southern African countries was more than just a game.

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It was a revelation sort of as both countries are using the Lagos event to fine tune their preparation for the ICC U-19 Women's Women's World Cup, interwoven with some element of bragging rights.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first with Chanel Venter and Ashley Barnard leading the charge.

At the end of 4 overs both openers were 16 runs each off 13 and 11 balls respectively with South-Africa on 47 runs. And it was the South African ladies that were on 62 runs at the end of 6 overs of power play.

Venter departed immediately off the 1st ball in the 7th over to introduce captain Mieke Van Voorst. Mieke was dismissed almost immediate followed by the 3rd and 4th wicket as Zimbabwe Women's U-19 fought back.

The 5th wicket dropped at 9.5 overs to leave South Africa Women's U-19 on 82 runs. 6th wicket fell in the 12th over which meant that South Africa lost 6 wickets for 25 runs.

South Africa reached the century mark in 14.2 overs. They picked up the pace with Miya Lalor and Daneli Boshoff to take the score to 126 runs. Boshoff was next to depart with 25 runs off 17 balls.

South Africa Women's U-19 eventually finished with 145 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Salem Museka got 2 wickets, conceding 26 runs in 4 overs, supported by Tadiwa Garutsa with 2 wickets, conceding 16 runs in 4 overs.

Also yesterday, Rwanda defeated Nigeria by 6 wickets for their fourth straight win in the 5th edition of the Nigeria Women's Invitational T20 International (WT20i) in Lagos.

Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat first with Captain Lucky Piety and Eguakun Omosigho leading proceedings.

It took Rwanda just 3 balls to wrap Piety Lucky LBW before dismissing Eguakun in the 3rd over and Salome Sunday at the end of the 4th over. Nigeria were down 3 wickets for 18 runs after just 4 overs to put Rwanda firmly on the driving seat. After 6 overs of batting power play, Nigeria was on 31 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. 5 balls later Amusa Kehinde was bowled as Nigeria lost the 4th wicket on 35 runs.

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Nigeria struggled to put together a decent partnership as wickets fell every other over at 5 for 35, 6 for 53, 7 for 56, 8 for 68 and 9 for 72 in 14.4 overs. Nigeria eventually finished with 90 runs all out in 19.1 overs.

Esther Sandy was the only shining star with the bat, unbeaten at 36 runs off 31 balls.

Belise Murekatete, Rosine Irera, Bimenyinmana Diane, Alice Ikuzwe all had 2 wickets each to consolidate an all-round impressive bowling performance for Rwanda.

Nigeria with a daunting task in the second innings approached their defense of 90 runs with little room for error, dismissing the dangerous Gisele Ishime for 2 runs off 7 balls with Rwanda on 7 runs in 2.4 overs.

Lillian Ude struck again for her second wicket when Captain Marie Diane was dismissed for no run after facing 4 balls. After 5 overs, Rwanda had only 12 runs on the board but a very expensive over from Anointed Akhigbe contributed 13 runs in the last over of power play with Rwanda on 25 runs. Peace Usen yet again delivered the goods to dismiss fanny for 15 runs off 18 balls.

The change bowlers for Nigeria did not consolidate on the efforts from the opening bowlers as extras and freebies plagued successive overs to help Rwanda reach 44 runs for the loss of 3 wickets after 9 overs. Kehinde Amusan broke the partnership but unlucky to be hit for a boundary off the last ball as Rwanda hit 52 runs after 10 overs.

Rwanda managed the game accordingly to score the required total of 93 Runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 15.4 overs to record their 4th straight win in the tournament.