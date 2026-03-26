South Africa: Western Cape Adds 20 New Nature Reserves in Major Conservation Boost

25 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Don Pinnock

Most of the newly protected land comes from private owners, signalling a shift towards stewardship-led conservation across the province.

In the past year CapeNature increased its Protected Area network by 81,715 hectares - a significant boost for conservation. It spans key regions including the Cederberg, Agulhas Plain, Little Karoo and Garden Route, protecting a wide range of ecosystems from mountain catchments to lowland fynbos.

Crucially, most of these new reserves are privately owned. Through CapeNature's Biodiversity Stewardship Programme, landowners voluntarily commit their properties to formal protection, entering into agreements that secure conservation outcomes over the long term.

This model is increasingly key to expanding conservation in the province, where large portions of ecologically important land fall outside state ownership.

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CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo said the success was based on strong collaboration between the government, conservation bodies and private individuals.

"Their commitment ensures that important natural areas receive formal protection. Together we're taking steps towards a healthier, more resilient environment for decades to come," he said.

The newly declared reserves are a mix of large and small properties. The Knersvlakte Nature Reserve has been expanded by more than 34,000ha, while Anysberg Nature Reserve has grown by nearly 7,000ha.

Other sizeable additions include Cedar Rock Nature Reserve (9,872ha) and Lettas Kraal Nature Reserve (6,922ha).

Smaller reserves - some just a...

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