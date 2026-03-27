South Africa Holds Rates At 10.25% As Oil Shock Lifts Inflation Risks

The South African Reserve Bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25%, citing rising inflation risks linked to global oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank is taking a cautious approach as uncertainty increases. "In previous meetings we warned of elevated risks... this prudent approach is proving appropriate," he said following the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Economists had widely expected the decision, with attention focused on inflation risks rather than immediate rate changes. The central bank's projections now indicate that rates will remain unchanged for longer than previously expected, delaying earlier expectations of rate cuts.

Inflation pressures are building as oil prices rise sharply amid tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude traded above $105 per barrel, while the rand weakened to around 17.10 per dollar. The bank warned that inflation could exceed 5% depending on how long the crisis persists.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fuel price increases are expected to drive the next phase of inflation, with projected hikes of up to R6 per litre for petrol and R11 for diesel. Analysts said the central bank will monitor second-round effects from higher fuel, food and electricity costs.

Key Takeaways

The decision to hold rates reflects a shift from an easing cycle to a wait-and-see stance as external shocks drive inflation risks. South Africa had reduced rates by 1.5 percentage points between September 2024 and November 2025, but the outlook has changed as oil prices rise and the currency weakens. Higher fuel costs feed directly into inflation and can trigger broader price increases across transport, food and services. This creates second-round effects that central banks seek to avoid, as they can entrench inflation expectations. While inflation was at 3% in February, close to the midpoint of the target range, it is now expected to move higher in the near term. The path of interest rates will depend on whether the oil shock is temporary or sustained. If oil prices stabilise, the central bank could resume rate cuts later in the year. However, if inflation rises above target or remains elevated, policymakers may need to keep rates unchanged for longer or consider increases. The decision highlights the sensitivity of emerging market monetary policy to global commodity prices and exchange rate movements, where external shocks can quickly alter domestic inflation dynamics and policy direction.