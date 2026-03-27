Rwanda: Govt Sets 2027 Deadline for Full Shift to Digital ID

The government will phase out current national identity cards by June 2027, requiring all citizens to transition to the new Single Digital ID (SDID) by that time.

The timeline is outlined in the law governing registration into the Single Digital ID system, after which existing IDs will no longer be valid.

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Officials warn that individuals who fail to obtain the Digital ID risk difficulties accessing services, as institutions increasingly adopt systems that rely on digital verification.

A nationwide enrolment campaign is currently underway, with authorities urging citizens to take advantage of what they describe as the most accessible window to register.

After the campaign, registration will continue at sector offices, where staff will be equipped to provide the service on a permanent basis.

"By the 2027 deadline, banks, hospitals, telecom companies, and government institutions are expected to use the SDID authentication system. This shift means individuals without the Digital ID could struggle to access services," said Josephine Mukesha, Director General of the National Identification Agency (NIDA), in an interview with The New Times.

She said the new system transforms both the format and use of identification, and is built around three core components: the Single Digital Identification Number (SDIN), a unique identifier; a token derived from the SDIN for specific transactions; and a physical SDID card with a QR code that can only be accessed after authentication.

Mukesha noted that the system is designed to give users greater control over their personal data. Individuals will be required to give consent before their information is shared and will be able to track when and how their data is accessed through a digital wallet.

The same platform will also allow users to withdraw consent, a feature that will be accessible through personal accounts on Irembo.

She added that authentication will rely on biometric data, enabling secure access to services both online and offline.

The system is expected to reduce the need for in-person identity verification in many cases, allowing services to be delivered remotely, including user registration.

"The Digital ID will be issued from birth, extending identification to all citizens, unlike the current system that mainly covers those aged 16 and above. For service providers, it simplifies Know Your Customer processes, making identity verification faster and more efficient," Mukesha said.