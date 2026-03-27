Ethiopian Airlines to Open Four New Domestic Airports

27 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced plans to open four new domestic airports within the next two months.

This was made known by the CEO Mesfin Tasew, who said that this initiative aims to streamline domestic flights, enhance accessibility to regional cities, and boost Ethiopia's socio-economic growth.

The airports under construction in Negele Borena, Gore Mettu, Mizan Aman (Mizan Teferi), and Debre Markos are nearing completion.

Once operational, the airline said it would increase its domestic destinations from 23 to 27.

Mesfin emphasised that this expansion is not just a commercial strategy but a national responsibility. As the airline is the only provider of regular domestic flight services in Ethiopia, so, millions depend on the airline for business, mobility, and emergency services.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.