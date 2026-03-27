Angola's Oil Output Surpasses 28 Million Barrels in February

Luanda — Angola produced 28. 156 million barrels of oil in February, corresponding to an average daily output of 1,005,577 barrels. This is lower than the expected figure of 1,029,936 barrels, according to the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).

During the same period, the production of associated gas equaled 72.306 million cubic feet, corresponding to an average daily output of 2.582 million cubic feet (MMSCFD).

Of this production, 1,222 MMSCFD were injected to maintain reservoir pressure, 928 MMSCFD were supplied to the Angola LNG plant, and 315 MMSCFD were used for power generation at oil facilities.

The report adds that the Angola LNG plant produced 4.212 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in February, compared to a projected 4.373 million -- a 3.7% reduction, or an average of 150,447 barrels per day.

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This production was distributed as follows: 128,652 BOE per day; 9,814 barrels of propane; 7,135 barrels of butane; and 4,846 barrels of condensate.

In the Cabinda Association, LPG production totaled 212,188 barrels, equivalent to an average daily output of 7,578 barrels. This was divided into 4,368 barrels of propane, 2,859 barrels of butane, and 351 barrels of liquefied petroleum gas.

During the review period, Angola's total withdrawals amounted to 27,456,283 barrels, equivalent to an average of 980,581 barrels of oil per day -- higher than the projected figure of 708,816 barrels.

The monthly bulletin shows that, of the total number of surveys mentioned above, 27,019 million barrels were exported and 436,321 barrels were delivered to the Luanda Refinery.

In February, there were twelve drilling units in operation, including one onshore rig (Ideco 350 in the FS/FST associations), five shallow-water units (the Jack-Up Shelf Drilling Tenacious and the SKD Jaya tender) and one LWIV Hamad Eagle intervention vessel in Block ACC/CS/AMP