Luanda -Angolan president João Lourenço granted an audience to US actor, producer and musician Will Smith on Thursday in Luanda, during which the actor admitted the possibility of filming scenes for movies and series in the country, especially from the Bad Boys saga.

The artist told the press that he had discussed issues related to the development of cinema and the promotion of national tourism with the Angolan Head of State. The meeting allowed for the analysis of opportunities for cooperation in the audiovisual field.

On his first trip to Angola, Will Smith praised the atmosphere, energy and hospitality of the Angolan people.

He said that there is an 'exciting climate' in the country and emphasized that the positive energy of the population is a key factor in his desire to return.

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During the meeting, the actor discussed the existing opportunities in the audiovisual and tourism sectors with the Angolan statesman and expressed interest in establishing contacts with Angolan creators.

He said that he has been following the work of the musician Bonga for a long time and that his music is part of his daily life. He also expressed a desire to meet Bonga in person.

Will Smith is in Angola as part of an E1 League delegation led by Alejandro Agag. The organization is expected to hold an edition of the Electric Boat World Championship in Angola this year.

Born on 25 September 1968 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, Will Smith, whose full name is Willard Carroll Smith Jr., has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry in recent decades.

In addition to his acting career, he has a successful business and music career, having won several Grammy Awards and remaining one of the most influential personalities in film and popular culture worldwide. AFL/ART/AMP