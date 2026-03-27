Angola: Pope Leo XIV's Visit Reinforces Harmony Among Angolans - Religious Leader

Uíge — The provincial representative of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Angola (IEBA) in Uíge province, Egas Afonso Bartolomeu, considered on Tuesday the visit of Pope Leo XIV to the country as an opportunity to reinforce the message of peace and harmony among Angolans.

In statements to ANGOP, regarding the visit of the leader of the Catholic Church to the country, scheduled for the period of April 18 to 21 of the current year, Egas Bartolomeu believes that Pope Leo XIV will bring messages of unity, strengthening and prosperity to Angolans.

"I have been following his opinions on social media and he has been a servant of God who is committed to the development of the church, the transmission of the pure gospel and with the ability to unite differences," he added.

He acknowledged that the visit of the world leader of the Catholic Church brings a message of comfort, encouragement and transform Angolans lives.

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Egas Afonso Bartolomeu stated that this visit is a blessing for all Angolans, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Therefore, he considered the visit of Pope Leo XIV to be of great importance to Angolans, justifying that the visit of a servant of God to a particular locality means the "representation of God."

Pope Leo XIV, whose visit is being prepared materially and spiritually in detail by the Government and the clergy, has the given name Robert Francis Prevost. For his papal title, he was inspired by Pope Leo XIII.

Leo XIV, the 267th successor of Saint Peter, the 1st Pope, begins his visit to Angola 15 months and 10 days after assuming the pontificate, on May 8, 2025, succeeding Pope Francis.

NM/JAR2/CF/DOJ