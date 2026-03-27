Tanzania Orders PBPA to Control the Distribution of Fuel to Stabilise the Supply

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, has directed the Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA) to ensure the timely distribution of fuel to all major storage depots, in a decisive move to stabilise supply across the country.

The minister gave the directive in Dar es Salaam today, March 25, 2026, during a high-level meeting involving PBPA, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) and Tanzania International Petroleum Reserves Limited (TIPER), aimed at reviewing the handling and reception of imported petroleum products.

Additionally, Mr Ndejembi ordered PBPA to establish a robust fuel offloading sequencing system to guarantee equal and timely supply to all key depots, saying the move will ease distribution challenges and improve availability nationwide.

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He further revealed that the government has agreed to fast-track the offloading of fuel ships, especially those designated for domestic use, to maintain a reliable and secure supply chain.

He also said that consultations with TIPER have resulted in plans to streamline offloading schedules to ensure fair access for all fuel distributors.

Reassuring the public, he urged Tanzanians to remain calm, stressing that the country has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no cause for panic.

He also tasked EWURA to closely monitor distribution to ensure fuel reaches intended users, while calling on filling stations to sell products in line with actual market demand.