Tanzania, Zambia Find Solution to Mineral Transport Woes in Tazara Upgrading

Kitwe — TANZANIA and Zambia have agreed to accelerate the improvement of mineral transport infrastructure to drive growth of the mining sector across Southern Africa.

The commitment was highlighted by Deputy Minister for Minerals, Steven Kiruswa, during the opening of the 13th Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference 2026 held in Kitwe, Zambia.

Dr Kiruswa stated that the upgrade of the TAZARA Railway is expected to provide a long-term solution to reduce transportation costs for copper and cobalt exports from Zambia to global markets through the Port of Dar es Salaam. He noted that the improvements will enhance efficiency, shorten transit times, and enable faster and more cost-effective delivery of minerals to international markets.

Earlier, Zambia's Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, urged investors to take advantage of ongoing policy reforms in both countries by investing in mineral value addition industries, including smelters and refineries, rather than continuing to export raw minerals.

The ZIMEC 2026 conference is expected to conclude on March 26, 2026, with a joint resolution emphasizing regional cooperation in environmental protection and ensuring that citizens benefit equitably from their natural resources.