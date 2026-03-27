Uganda: Poverty in Uganda Goes Beyond Money - Millions Lack Water, Health Services - New Report

Uganda has made significant progress in reducing income poverty over the past three decades, yet multidimensional poverty remains widespread, affecting nearly one in four households, according to the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Census Monograph 2024 published by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

The report, which examines poverty beyond income by looking at health, education, living standards, and access to basic services, shows that national multidimensional poverty stands at 27%.

The highest rates are recorded in the Karamoja subregion (56.9%), followed by West Nile (39%) and Sebei (33.5%). In contrast, Kampala has the lowest level at 8.8%.

Rural areas are disproportionately affected, with 31.5% of households experiencing multidimensional poverty compared to 27% in urban areas.

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The report also highlights that female-headed and child-headed households face higher levels of deprivation.

"These findings show that despite reductions in income poverty, many Ugandans continue to experience multiple deprivations across different aspects of life," the report notes.

The MPI Census Monograph 2024 introduces new indicators aimed at supporting more targeted government planning and policy interventions, enabling authorities to address gaps in service delivery and focus on the most vulnerable populations.

Experts say the data underscores the need for region-specific strategies that prioritize the poorest and most affected households, particularly in Karamoja, West Nile, and Sebei.

By capturing the multidimensional nature of poverty, the report provides a more accurate picture of the challenges facing Ugandans beyond income alone.

The MPI is expected to serve as a key tool for policymakers, development partners, and stakeholders designing inclusive strategies to reduce poverty in all its forms across Uganda.