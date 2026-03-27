Uganda: PLU's Frank Mwesigye Urges Ugandans to Leverage Global Spotlight On Gen. Muhoozi

Political activist Frank Mwesigye has urged Ugandans to harness the surge in global attention surrounding Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, calling it a rare chance to elevate Uganda's international profile.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Nile Post on Thursday, Mwesigye, a Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) mobiliser, noted that in today's fast-paced digital environment, global visibility is critical in shaping perceptions and influencing political, economic, and diplomatic engagement.

"The current global attention surrounding Gen. Muhoozi presents Uganda with a rare and powerful opportunity to elevate its position on the international stage," he said.

Mwesigye said Muhoozi's statements, which have gained traction internationally, have thrust Uganda into global conversations, creating visibility that many nations spend heavily to achieve.

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"When a senior military figure from Uganda becomes a focal point of global discourse, it signals that the country is actively engaged in matters of international importance," he said.

He added that this attention could spark interest among global investors, policymakers, and tourists, potentially translating into economic opportunities if managed strategically.

"Increased awareness can gradually translate into economic benefits, especially if Uganda positions itself as stable, open, and strategically located within East Africa," Mwesigye explained.

Mwesigye also noted the geopolitical implications, particularly regarding Uganda's relationship with Israel.

He argued that Gen Muhoozi's public support reinforces narratives of loyalty and strategic alignment, which could open doors for partnerships in security, technology, agriculture, and intelligence.

On the regional front, he said Uganda now has a chance to assert itself as a bold and influential voice in continental platforms like the African Union and the East African Community.

"Countries that command attention are more likely to influence discussions and decisions. Uganda now has an opportunity to assert itself as a key player in regional leadership," Mwesigye said.

However, he cautioned that benefits are not automatic and depend on careful management and coordinated communication from official institutions.

"If properly guided, this moment can showcase Uganda's strengths--its stability, growing economy, and role as a regional anchor. If mishandled, it risks misunderstandings or diplomatic friction," he said.

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Mwesigye described the situation as more than a social media trend, calling it a strategic opening for national advancement.

"Gen. Muhoozi's global trend is more than just a social media moment; it is a chance to transform attention into influence, curiosity into investment, and headlines into long-term national advantage," he said.

His comments follow a series of controversial posts by Gen. Muhoozi on X (formerly Twitter), in which he expressed strong support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Muhoozi warned that Uganda could become involved if the war does not end, emphasizing solidarity with Israel and invoking religious narratives in support of the country.

The posts have drawn widespread international attention, sparking debate across diplomatic, political, and social media circles.