Southern Africa: SADC Convenes Ocean-Climate Briefing to Drive Regional Action On the Blue Economy

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat has convened the Ocean-Climate Briefing Day, a high-level regional initiative designed to strengthen cooperation against escalating climate threats to Southern Africa's oceans.

Hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 25th March 2026, and streamed virtually across the 16 member states of SADC, the event brought together government leaders, scientists, development partners, and civil society in a collective effort to safeguard marine ecosystems and advance a sustainable Blue Economy.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Ndapanda Kanime, Acting Director of Food, Agriculture, and Natural Resources at the SADC Secretariat, stressed the urgency of protecting marine resources that underpin food security, livelihoods, and economic growth. "Rising seas, coastal erosion, and shifting fish stocks are eroding our future. Decisive and collaborative action is imperative," she said, highlighting the SADC Blue Economy Strategy and Action Plan, developed by the SADC Secretariat, as a regional framework aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 14 -- Life Below Water.

The discussions focused on practical and innovative solutions, including sustainable fisheries management, marine carbon sequestration, and offshore renewable energy projects such as wind farms. These initiatives were identified as important pathways to strengthen resilience, stimulate economic growth, and promote environmentally sustainable development across the region.

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Distinguished speakers included Dr. Alasdair Harris, Director of the Ocean Resilience and Climate Alliance, and Dr. Paubert Mahatante, former Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy of Madagascar. Both emphasised the importance of regional collaboration, policy innovation, and multi-sector partnerships to safeguard marine ecosystems and advance the Blue Economy agenda.

The briefing underscored the need for cross-sector cooperation, governments, private industry, and civil society, to deliver scalable solutions that can be adopted across the region. Outcomes from the event are expected to guide SADC member states in embedding ocean-based solutions into their national climate strategies.

Concluding the event, the SADC Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to protecting marine resources for future generations. The official declaration marking the opening of the Ocean-Climate Briefing Day served as a renewed call for collective action to build a resilient and sustainable Blue Economy in Southern Africa.