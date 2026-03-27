Somalia: Somali Intelligence Says Two Al-Shabaab Leaders Killed in Operations

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working with international partners, said Thursday it had killed two senior leaders of the militant group Al-Shabaab in separate operations in southern Somalia.

In a statement, NISA said one operation took place on March 19 between the town of Jilib in the Middle Juba region and the area of Kuunyo Barrow, where forces killed Abdixamiid Ali Abdullahi Macalin, described as a senior operative responsible for coordinating between Al-Shabaab and international extremist networks.

The agency said Macalin oversaw the smuggling of weapons and explosive materials and played a key role in planning and executing attacks inside Somalia.

In a separate operation on March 15 in Ugunji in the Lower Shabelle region, NISA said it killed another senior figure, Suleyman Omar Fidow.

According to the statement, Fidow, also known by several aliases including Faruq, Mohamed Abdullahi and Ali Said, headed Al-Shabaab's suicide bombers unit.

NISA added that he had previously served in the group's intelligence wing and was being prepared to replace a senior explosives chief known as "Engineer Ismail," who was killed in an operation in December last year.

NISA said the operations were part of ongoing efforts, supported by international partners, to weaken the militant group's leadership and operational capabilities.