Somalia: Farmaajo Condemns Measures Against Former Somali Prison Chief

26 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Thursday criticised what he described as unlawful actions taken against former Somali Custodial Corps commander Mahad Cabdiraxmaan Aadan, saying the move carried political motives.

In a statement, Farmaajo said security forces had been deployed around Aadan's home in Mogadishu and that his freedom of movement had been restricted, which he labelled "an act of political retaliation."

The former leader warned that such measures signalled what he called an authoritarian trajectory under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Farmaajo further alleged that officials from the South West regional administration -- including ministers, lawmakers and security officers -- were increasingly being targeted due to their support for holding elections in their regions.

He said the developments suggested the country's leadership was drifting away from public expectations and urged authorities to immediately release Aadan.

Farmaajo also cautioned that the misuse of state authority for political interests could undermine stability and national cohesion in Somalia.

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