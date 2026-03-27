Ethiopia, Russia Advance Industrial Cooperation, Explore Joint Manufacturing Plans

opinion

Ethiopia and Russia have agreed to expand industrial cooperation and explore joint production initiatives following high-level meetings held yesterday in Addis Ababa during an official visit by Russia's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Aleksey Gruzdev.

Gruzdev held talks with Ethiopia's Minister of Industry, Melaku Alebel, where both sides discussed cooperation in sectors including agricultural and energy machinery, pharmaceuticals, and unmanned technologies.

According to the official statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia, the discussions focused on strengthening industrial capacity and advancing joint production projects.

In the social media post, officials said the two sides also examined opportunities within Ethiopia's first state-owned special economic zone.

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It also stated that both nations agreed to assess conditions for localising Russian manufacturing facilities, with discussions addressing industrial integration and technology transfer.

The Russian delegation met Ethiopia's Minister of Agriculture, Addisu Arega, to discuss cooperation in agriculture. According to the post, the talks focused on increasing productivity through mechanisation and the use of advanced farming technologies.

Separately, Russia's Deputy Minister of Defence, Vasily Osmakov, held discussions with Ethiopia's Air Force Commander, Yilma Merdassa.

The meeting addressed bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, with both sides confirming continued engagement.

In addition, officials from both countries said the meetings reflected ongoing efforts to expand economic ties and cooperation across key sectors through joint initiatives.

Ethiopia and Russia have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation spanning political, economic, and military sectors.

The two countries have continued engagement through bilateral agreements and high-level visits aimed at strengthening ties and expanding collaboration in industry, agriculture, and defence.