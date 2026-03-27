Kenya: No Ban On Low-End Mobile Phones, New Standards Focus On Safety and Sustainability - Communications Authority

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has clarified that there is no ban on low-end or entry-level mobile phones, following public concern over its newly issued Technical Specifications for Mobile Cellular Devices 2026.

In a statement, the regulator said the new framework is not aimed at restricting access to affordable devices but instead focuses on strengthening consumer protection and improving the quality and sustainability of mobile devices in the Kenyan market.

According to CA, the updated technical specifications are designed to enhance consumer safety and protection, improve device interoperability and standardization and support environmental sustainability by reducing electronic waste (e-waste).

The Authority emphasized that the policy applies to new device approvals and is part of its ongoing regulatory mandate in the ICT sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Under the new standards, all mobile devices submitted for type approval after March 24, 2026, must meet updated technical requirements, including adoption of USB Type-C charging ports and the use of detachable charging cables separate from power adapters.

CA said the move is intended to reduce charger incompatibility and support global efforts toward standardized charging systems.

The regulator further clarified that devices already in use, previously approved, or already in the import pipeline remain fully legal in Kenya.

Consumers will not be required to discard or replace existing mobile phones, the Authority confirmed.

CA reiterated that the new specifications do not target any category of users and do not restrict the importation, sale, or use of low-cost mobile phones.

The Authority stressed that the rules only apply to technical compliance for new devices entering the market and are not intended to influence pricing or affordability.