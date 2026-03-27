Mozambique: Xai-Xai Flood Cuts Main North-South Road

Maputo — Flooding in Xai-Xai, capital of the southern Mozambican province of Gaza, cut traffic between the north and south of the country for about six hours on Wednesday.

The country's main north-south highway (EN1) runs through Xai-Xai, but much of the city and the surrounding district is currently inundated.

Although the situation in Gaza is not as serious as in the first wave of floods, in January, the National Roads Administration (ANE) is struggling to keep traffic flowing along EN1.

The road was repaired on Wednesday, thanks to an emergency intervention undertaken by the Xai-Xai municipal authorities. For a while, traffic of both light and heavy vehicles, was able to pass through the Xai-Xai section of EN1.

But as from 09.00 on Thursday, the flood waters once again surged over the road, and traffic was cut. Xai-Xai mayor Ossemane Adamo told reporters that the flood waters had eroded the road by undermining it.

Adamo said every effort was being made to resume traffic, but urged motorists to avoid this stretch of EN1, unless their journey was absolutely necessary.

"We are receiving a lot of water and it could undermine other parts of the road', he warned.

The situation in the lower part of Xai-Xai city remains critical, the mayor said. Many of the city neighbourhoods are now flooded, forcing their residents to seek refuge in the higher parts of Xai-Xai.