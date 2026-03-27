Botswana: Boko Commits to Advance BIUST Mission

Palapye — President Advocate Duma Boko has promised to champion Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST)'s mission, advocate its interests and promote its achievements within Botswana and beyond. President Boko, who was inaugurated as BIUST's chancellor in Palapye on March 27, said he accepted the responsibility with humility, gratitude, enthusiasm and resolve, pledging to provide strategic and external leadership in support of the governing authority of the university.

"I recognise that I assume this role at a time when universities across the world face complex challenges that include finance, competition for talent, and rapidly evolving technological demands," he said, adding that with unity of purpose and clarity of vision, such hurdles could be turned into opportunities.

"I commit myself to working closely with the BIUST council, the vice chancellor, the leadership of the university and the entire academic community in strengthening governance, expanding partnerships and advancing research excellence," he said. He said the creation of BIUST was not a happenstance but was established to spearhead Botswana's transition from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-driven economy that thrived on innovation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It is, therefore, fitting that BIUST was conceived as a specialised, research-intensive institution dedicated to the advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Its mission is clear; to cultivate innovators, to train problem-solvers to generate knowledge capable of transforming industries, economies, and societies," he said.

He said through the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP), the government would transform education into a key pillar for a knowledge-based economy, focusing on STEAM, digital literacy, research, and curriculum modernisation to match graduate skills with labor market needs as well as create high-value employment.

President Boko said Botswana was blessed with the gift of a youth demographic dividend: a youthful and vibrant population whose energy needed to be channeled to make them architects of the country's next chapter.

Also, President Boko commended BIUST for having produced more than three thousand graduates, young men and women equipped with market-relevant skills and global ambition.

"Some are entrepreneurs building enterprises, others innovators solving complex challenges, while yet others are pioneers extending Botswana's intellectual footprint beyond the borders," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said a few days preceding the historic launch of Botswana's first satellite, BOTSAT-1 in March last year, he had the distinct privilege of touring the facilities of SpaceX - the American technological outfit that helped BIUST launch BOTSAT-1 into space and he gained valuable insight into cutting-edge space technologies.

President Advocate Boko said therefore, the lauch of BOTSAT-1 reaffirmed the Southern African nation's commitment to digital transformation, scientific progress, and technological innovation. BIUST achievements also aligned closely with Botswana's broader national vision to diversify the economy beyond diamonds, he stated further.

He said government had embarked upon several forward-looking initiatives, including the establishment of a National Research and Development Fund accessible to accredited institutions to stimulate innovation and technological discovery.

Meanwhile, President Boko paid homage to former president, Dr Festus Mogae, who became BIUST's first chancellor. He said Dr Mogae's exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to national development had played a key role in establishing and nurturing BIUST during its formative years.

"Your legacy resonates far beyond this campus. It speaks to the nation, the region and the global community of science and learning. You set a standard of leadership that is both inspiring and formidable," he said.

As BIUST second chancellor, President Boko pledged to honour Dr Mogae's legacy by safeguarding his achievements and advancing the mission the former statesman championed.

BOPA