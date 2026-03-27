Uganda: None of Uganda's Stadiums Meet Afcon 2027 Standards - CAF Report

A new report by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) reveals that as of February 2026, none of Uganda's four proposed stadiums fully meet Category 4 requirements for hosting Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027 matches.

The report highlights that Uganda's AFCON 2027 infrastructure programme is in a mixed stage of construction, upgrades, and operational redesign, with significant gaps across key venues.

Uganda is set to co-host the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania, with major stadiums slated for upgrades to meet CAF's capacity and operational rules.

Mandela National Stadium in Kampala is being renovated as the main venue, while Hoima City Stadium was recently declared structurally complete.

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Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira is still under construction, designed to match Hoima's capacity.

Caf notes that the country's readiness largely depends on three projects: Hoima City Stadium, Mandela National Stadium, and a network of training grounds across all host clusters.

At Hoima City Stadium, while the structure is complete, operational deficiencies remain. Caf flagged issues such as poor segregation between spectator categories, cross-circulation of media, VIPs, teams, and spectators, non-compliant dressing rooms for players and referees, substandard media facilities, misplaced mixed zones, obstructed views, and insufficient operational buffer space.

"Significant operational reconfiguration is required to meet Afcon standards," the report states.

Mandela National Stadium also has major compliance gaps. Caf recommends partial demolition of the West Stand, structural expansion, and roof replacement to bring the stadium up to Category 4 standards.

current 15-month upgrade timeline was deemed incompatible with Afcon 2027 deadlines, prompting a call for a revised strategy.

Caf plans an inspection mission in August 2026 to verify progress at both stadiums.

At Hoima, inspectors will assess redesigned spectator circulation, relocated mixed zones, upgraded dressing rooms, dugouts, and media infrastructure.

At Mandela, inspection will focus on structural works, hospitality areas, skyboxes, spectator circulation, and media facilities, aiming for completion above 50%.

Training grounds are also under review, with priority facilities required to reach over 80% completion.

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Caf highlighted the need for operational dressing rooms, technical facilities, pitch maintenance equipment, and certified lighting at 2,500 lux.

The report further calls for confirmation of Hoima Airport's readiness, validated hotel accommodation, and measurable progress on the Kampala-Hoima road corridor (at least 40%). Medical and emergency response infrastructure, including hospitals and emergency services, must also be operational.

Caf warned that the August inspection will be decisive, focusing on stadium compliance, operational redesign, and supporting infrastructure.

"The inspection will verify demonstrable and measurable progress across all priority areas," the report states.