Djibouti: Nine Dead, Dozens Missing in Djibouti Shipwreck

Djibouti, — At least nine people have died and dozens remain missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the night of March 24 near Obock, in northern Djibouti, a key transit point for migrants attempting to cross the Red Sea toward the Gulf.

According to IOM, around 320 passengers were on board when the vessel sank. Nine deaths have been confirmed, while 45 people remain missing, raising fears the toll could rise further as search efforts continue.

"IOM is working with local authorities to assist survivors," the agency said in a statement, adding that emergency response teams have been deployed to the area.

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Dr. Youssouf Moussa, speaking from the site of the disaster, said rescue operations were ongoing, with authorities and humanitarian teams racing against time to locate survivors.

The waters off Obock are part of one of the world's busiest and most dangerous migration routes, where thousands of people each year attempt the journey in overcrowded and often unseaworthy boats.

Shipwrecks are common along this corridor, particularly during periods of high migration flows driven by economic hardship, conflict and climate-related pressures in parts of the Horn of Africa.

The latest tragedy underscores the continuing risks faced by migrants using irregular routes, as humanitarian agencies call for increased protection measures and safer migration pathways.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)