Kenya, Mozambique Sign Cooperation Deals to Boost Ties

Nairobi — William Samoei Ruto, president of Kenya, and Daniel Francisco Chapo, president of Mozambique, on Thursday witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The agreements, signed at State House in Nairobi, cover diplomatic training, research and capacity building, correctional services, and youth development and sports collaboration.

Chapo is in Kenya on an official visit at Ruto's invitation and attended the Kenya International Investment Conference, where deals worth $2.9 billion were announced.

Ruto said the two countries were seeking to deepen economic ties and remove barriers to trade.

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"Kenya enjoys strong relations with Mozambique grounded in a shared commitment to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. We are strengthening our trade and economic cooperation ... while unlocking untapped opportunities and addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers," he said.

"Our cooperation extends to key sectors that drive shared growth and integration, including tourism, clean energy, aviation, the blue economy and maritime cooperation," he added, noting collaboration also covers counter-terrorism and regional stability.

Chapo said the agreements would strengthen ties and deliver benefits for citizens, adding that about 20 cooperation deals have been signed between the two countries over the years.

He said the two nations mutually recognise driving licences to facilitate road travel and that Mozambique plans to use the sports agreement to train athletes in Kenya.

The agreements underscore growing efforts by both countries to expand trade, investment and regional integration.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)