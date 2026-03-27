Namibia: 20,000 Namibian Children Abused Online Annually

Research shows that an estimated 20 000 Namibian children experience some form of online sexual exploitation or abuse annually.

This is approximately 9% of internet-using children aged 12 to 17.

United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) country representative Samuel Ocran revealed this on Monday.

He said while rapid internet expansion has brought benefits, it has also created new risks and avenues for exploitation.

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"Globally, one in three internet users is a child.

In 2023 alone, the American non-governmental organisation, the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, received more than 36 million reports of suspected online child sexual exploitation," Ocran said.

He said protecting children from exploitation requires strong partnerships, continuous learning, and coordinated action across sectors.

"As internet access expands across Africa and Namibia, law-enforcement and child protection systems must remain equipped to detect, investigate, and respond effectively to these crimes.

"One of the biggest challenges in combating online child exploitation is identifying victims quickly and ensuring their protection.

Many victims remain unidentified for long periods, while abusive material continues to circulate online.

"This makes victim identification a critical step in stopping ongoing harm," he said.

Ocran was speaking at a workshop called Safeguarding and Victim Identification on Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, hosted and facilitated by the police in collaboration with Interpol in Windhoek.

The five-day training programme for 20 participants, including prosecutors, police officers, and social workers from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, will end on Friday.

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo said the government has an obligation to protect children from all forms of abuse and exploitation, but fulfilling this mandate requires law-enforcement agencies to continuously adapt to evolving technological and legal landscapes.

"I therefore urge all members of the criminal justice sector to intensify their efforts and ensure perpetrators face the full wrath of the law," he said.

Shikongo said the workshop came at a time when the digital world continues to expand at an unprecedented pace.

"While technology has brought immense benefits to our society, enhancing communication, education, and economic growth - it has also created new avenues for criminal activity.

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"Among the most disturbing of these is the exploitation and abuse of children in online spaces," he said.

Shikongo urged stakeholders in child protection to confront the difficult truth that crimes against children are evolving and perpetrators are increasingly using sophisticated digital tools to exploit the vulnerable, often operating across borders and beyond traditional policing methods.

"This demands that we, too, evolve by strengthening our capacity, sharpening our skills, and deepening our collaboration," he said.

"It is not merely a technical exercise; it is a commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our society.

"It equips participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify victims, respond with sensitivity and professionalism, and ensure that justice is pursued without causing further harm," he said.

Shikongo stressed that victim identification is at the heart of this effort.