Ethiopia: Investment Agreements Increasingly Translated Into Concrete Results - Ethiopia's Investment Commissioner

Addis Ababa — Investment agreements are increasingly translated into concrete results as reforms are creating a system where investors can enter, operate, and grow with confidence, Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Zeleke Temesgen said.

The 4th Invest in Ethiopia High-Level Business Forum 2026, themed "Ethiopia Ready for Business," opened in Addis Ababa today.

The Forum signals Ethiopia's shift toward targeted investment attraction, robust regulatory reforms, and a more integrated approach to facilitating investments that drive exports, create jobs, and advance economic transformation.

Addressing the two-day forum, the Commissioner pointed out that the Forum is taking place at a critical turning point for investment in Ethiopia.

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He emphasized that investment agreements are increasingly being translated into concrete results, marking a shift from promotion to delivery and from dialogue to implementation.

Noting the significance of the country's comprehensive reforms in creating a favorable business climate, the Investment Commissioner noted that the "reforms are creating a system where investors can enter, operate, and grow with confidence."

The implementation of agreements made during last year's forum demonstrates Ethiopia's growing capacity to convert investor interest into tangible outcomes, he added.

He further assured businesses that the Ethiopian Investment Commission will continue to provide the necessary support and follow-up throughout investors' journeys.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Berhanu Tsegaye, for his part, said Ethiopia is emerging as a leading investment destination, driven by its commitment to enabling policies and the creation of attractive opportunities across priority sectors.

He also underscored the significance of the country's strategic location to access significant regional markets, urging investors to further explore Ethiopia's extensive investment opportunities.

"Invest in Ethiopia" is an annual high-level business forum organized by the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and development partners.

It is aimed at positioning Ethiopia as a leading investment hub in Africa and beyond, and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).