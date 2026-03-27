Ethiopia: WTO Commends Ethiopia's Progress Toward Membership

Addis Ababa — The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has praised Ethiopia for its sustained efforts and commitment in the accession process to join the global trade body.

Speaking at a recent 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in YAOUNDÉ, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the determination of countries seeking membership despite ongoing global challenges.

She noted that 22 economies are currently in the process of acceding to the WTO, with some having pursued membership for decades.

"The WTO accession process is arduous," she said, commending all applicant countries for their resilience, patience, and hard work.

She gave special recognition to Ethiopia and Uzbekistan, noting that both nations have intensified their efforts and are making significant progress toward joining the organization this year.

"I want to recognize two economies that have been working very hard to complete their accession this year--Ethiopia and Uzbekistan," she stated, expressing optimism about their potential success.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala also acknowledged the support provided by the accession working group chairs, including South Korea and the United Kingdom, for their dedication in guiding the process.

Ethiopia's accession to the WTO is seen as a key step toward deeper integration into the global economy, potentially enhancing trade opportunities, investment flows, and economic reform.