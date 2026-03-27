Uganda: Kazinda's Bukoto Property Among 17 Corruption-Seized Assets to Be Valued in a Month

The government has begun the process of putting a price on properties seized from corrupt officials, with the exercise expected to be completed within just one month.

According to the Chief Government Valuer, Gilbert Kermundu, a dedicated team is already on the ground working to assess 17 properties recovered through investigations by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG).

His remarks came during a site visit led by Inspector General of Government Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala at a property in Bukoto, once owned by former Office of the Prime Minister accountant Geoffrey Kazinda.

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"I can assure you that we have a formidable team at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development who are highly skilled in valuation," Kermundu said.

We have a client charter that stipulates how much time we ought to take to complete an assignment and I can assure you that this activity shouldn't take us more than one month," he added.

The valuation marks a key step before the government can dispose of the properties and recover money lost through corruption.

Kazinda, whose Bukoto property is among those under review, was convicted in 2020 for illicit enrichment.

Court findings showed he had accumulated wealth worth more than Shs4 billion that did not match his known income. Following his conviction, the court ordered that his assets be taken over by the state.

The IGG is now relying on its asset tracing and financial profiling strategy to ensure such properties are identified, valued, and eventually sold off to return funds to the public.

Out of the 17 properties, five are already developed and generating rental income, while the remaining 12 are undeveloped. All the properties are currently under the management of Knight Frank, acting on behalf of the IGG.

With the valuation now underway, authorities say the next phase will focus on disposal, a move expected to send a strong message in the fight against corruption while also boosting public coffers.