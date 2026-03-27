Uganda: 15 Hospitalized After Minibus Crashes Into Broken-Down Truck On Kampala-Gulu Highway

At least 15 people are currently hospitalized following a serious road traffic accident that occurred early Thursday morning along the Kampala-Gulu Highway in Nakasongola District.

According to a statement from the Traffic Police, the crash happened at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Bitiiti Village, opposite Muzungu's Farm.

The collision involved a Tata truck (registration number UAY 623S) and a Toyota Hiace minibus (registration number UBL 645L).

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Savannah Region Police spokesperson ASP Sam Twiineamazima confirmed that the Tata truck, which was loaded with sugarcane, had broken down overnight and was left parked on the road without proper reflective warning signs.

"The motor vehicle experienced a mechanical breakdown and was parked in the left lane facing Kampala without reflective warning signs, using only tree leaves," he said.

The Toyota Hiace, which was traveling from Gulu towards Kampala, reportedly rammed into the rear of the stationary truck after skidding for about 60 meters.

"The impact pushed the truck across the road to the right-hand side, with the Hiace lodged at its rear, before both vehicles veered off the road," Twiineamazima added.

Police identified the injured as Milly Ahumuza, Godfrey Rubereza, Sauya Atuhura, Margret Nakabugo, Lillian Atugonza, Rogers Kavuma, Anan Kubalirwa, Ssansa Nalubega, Peninah Kansiime, Martha Ssubi, Idrisa Kasagga, Francis Monday, Deo Karuleta, Olivia Musiimenta, and Peter Kabogoza.

All the victims were rushed to St. Francis Health Centre, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The Toyota Hiace has since been towed to Migyera Police Station, while the damaged Tata truck remains at the scene pending removal.

Police say investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash, including details regarding the drivers involved.

"We urge all motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to use proper warning signs during breakdowns, especially on highways," Twiineamazima emphasized.

Authorities say more information will be provided as inquiries continue.