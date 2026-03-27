South Africa: Explosion Leaves Roodepoort Without Power - South African News Briefs - March 27, 2026

Explosion Leaves Roodepoort Without Power

Large parts of Roodepoort remain without electricity after a major outage, reports EWN. The outage was caused by an explosion on an Eskom line supplying City Power substations. Repair teams from both utilities have been working to identify faults and restore the supply. Meanwhile, residents are urged to monitor City Power’s social media platforms to prepare accordingly in case the problem persists into the weekend.

Two Arrested in Gauteng for Drug-Facilitated Sexual Abuse Videos

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Two suspects have been arrested in Gauteng for possession and distribution of drug-facilitated sexual abuse material, reports SABC News. The suspects were also found with child sexual abuse material. One of the suspects is a 34-year-old husband, whom police believe drugged and raped his wife and distributed pornographic material of him performing sexual acts on her without her consent. This pornographic material was distributed on a social media channel for a period of over five years. A second suspect linked to the case was also arrested, with authorities seizing electronic devices and unlicensed firearms. Both are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates' Court.

Parties Push for Deportation of Foreign Inmates to Ease Prison Overcrowding

Political parties are renewing calls for the deportation of convicted foreign nationals to address severe overcrowding in South Africa’s prisons, reports EWN. At least 26,000 foreign nationals are incarcerated in correctional facilities, costing taxpayers around R11 million a day. ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Freedom Front (FF) Plus, and the Democratic Alliance (DA) were among the parties that called for urgent legislation to facilitate their deportation as the National Assembly debated the impact of overcrowding on inmates' human rights. The country's prisons currently house around 168,000 inmates, leading to an overcrowding rate of 57%.

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