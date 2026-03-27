Rwanda: Most Traditional Healers in Rwanda Not Genuine - Health Minister

Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana has said that about 80 per cent of individuals claiming to be traditional healers in Rwanda are fraudsters exploiting patients for financial gain.

He made the remarks on Thursday, March 26, during a parliamentary session in which Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva presented the government's achievements to a joint sitting of both chambers. The session focused on placing citizens at the centre of national development.

Nsanzimana cited preliminary findings from an ongoing assessment that identified around 5,000 self-proclaimed traditional healers across the country.

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"Many are not practising effectively. It is more of a business where they mislead people, claiming to treat bad luck, recover stolen items, and cure all diseases," he said.

The minister warned that some of the substances used by these practitioners pose serious health risks.

"We found that some mix herbs with heavy metals and harmful chemicals that can even kill people," he said.

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He added that others combine pharmaceutical drugs with herbal remedies, which may initially give the impression of effectiveness but can lead to harmful side effects over time.

Authorities are currently working to identify credible traditional practitioners whose remedies could be scientifically tested and, if proven safe, approved by the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority.

"We are continuing the assessment to identify serious practitioners who can be recognised and allowed to operate officially," Nsanzimana said.

The minister was responding to concerns raised by Senator Cyprien Niyomugabo over the regulation of traditional medicine.

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Niyomugabo stressed that traditional healing has long been part of Rwandan society and should not be entirely dismissed.

"Traditional medicine has existed since Rwanda's early days, long before modern healthcare. In some cases, it has contributed to development and remains effective. It could be supported, modernised, and even recognised under UNESCO heritage," he said.

He also cited traditional practices such as kunga, a symbolic healing method believed to aid recovery and highlighted the role of nature-based approaches in addressing mental health challenges, including spending time in eco-parks and engaging with natural environments.

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The ongoing assessment is expected to inform future policy on integrating safe and effective traditional medicine into Rwanda's healthcare system while curbing malpractice.