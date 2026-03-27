Zimbabwe: Eleven Nurses Arrested, Fined Over Protest At Marondera Hospital

Eleven nurses were arrested at Marondera Provincial Hospital on Wednesday and each fined US$30 for public nuisance after allegedly attempting to stage a demonstration over poor working conditions and low salaries, in a move that has heightened tensions in Zimbabwe's health sector.

The nurses, who had gathered on March 25, 2026, to air their grievances, were surrounded by police and taken into custody before being detained at Marondera Police Station. The fines were later paid on their behalf by the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA).

In a statement, ZINA said it moved swiftly to secure their release following the arrests.

"ZINA swiftly intervened yesterday after 11 nurses were arrested at Marondera Provincial Hospital for allegedly attempting to stage a demonstration over poor working conditions and salaries," the association said.

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The organisation confirmed that the nurses had initially convened to discuss their concerns when police moved in.

"The nurses, who had gathered on 25 March 2026 to discuss their concerns, were surrounded by police and detained at Marondera Police Station," reads part of the statement.

ZINA said it dispatched its lawyer, who facilitated the release of the detained nurses.

"Following the intervention, the Association dispatched its lawyer, who successfully secured their release," the statement said.

The arrests come amid growing discontent among health workers, who have repeatedly raised concerns over deteriorating working conditions, low pay and lack of engagement with authorities.

"This incident underscores rising tensions within the health sector, as nurses continue to push for better working conditions, fair treatment, and meaningful engagement with authorities," the association said.