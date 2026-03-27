Kenya: Police Lock Out Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Team From Ufungamano House

Nairobi — A planned convention by a faction of the Orange Democratic Movement hangs in uncertainty after leaders allied to embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna were denied entry to Ufungamano House, the designated venue for their much-publicized gathering.

The "Linda Mwananchi" group had organized what it termed the "People's Delegates Convention" to counter the Special Delegates Conference convened by ODM Party Leader Oburu .

However, efforts to access the venue were thwarted after a heavy police presence was deployed around Ufungamano House, effectively locking out delegates and leaders who had begun arriving for the event.

Witnesses reported heightened tension at the scene, with security officers manning entry points and restricting movement into the premises.

"Just arrived at Ufungamano House and police have barricaded the gate, blocking access. We need you here in large numbers. A people united can never be defeated," Rachel Tabitha posted on her X handle.

Meanwhile, delegates allied to Oburu Oginga's Linda Ground faction have begun trooping to the Jamhuri ASK Grounds.

The agenda for the Linda Ground faction includes ratification of a National Governing Council (NGC) resolution concerning party leadership, deliberations on a National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution tied to Article 87 of the party constitution, and a keynote address by Oburu Oginga.